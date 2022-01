8am: Taliban shot dead, Jura, one of the commanders of the popular uprising of the former government, who is a resident of Tabatash village in Takhar district of Rustaq. According to sources, the incident took place on Thursday night in the village of Khawja Palkhman in the district. “He laid down his weapon and returned to a normal life after the general amnesty announced by the Taliban,” the commander’s relatives told Hasht-e Subh. Click here to read more (external link).