8am: According to confirmed reports on Saturday, July 29, by Hasht-e Subh, the shooting by Taliban forces in the Naw-Abad area of Ghazni city resulted in three fatalities, including a 12-year-old child, and left at least ten others injured. Sources indicate that these individuals were killed and wounded as a direct result of the Taliban’s shooting. It is worth noting that Taliban members have also opened fire on Shiite mourners at Dasht-e Barchi in Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).