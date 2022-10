8am: A research institution based in the United Kingdom, after examining the photos and videos of the Taliban massacre in Panjshir, says that the group has shot dead 27 prisoners in this province. The findings of the research project “Afghan Witnesses – Shahid Afghan”, whose report was published on Tuesday, October 18, indicate that the Taliban captured 27 men in Panjshir province last month and then shot them dead. Click here to read more (external link).