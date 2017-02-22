Taliban shoot dead 2 ex-police in N. Afghan province

PUL-E-KHUMRI, Afghanistan, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) — Taliban militants shot dead two former policemen in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan on Wednesday, police spokesman Mahfozullah Akbari confirmed.

According to the official, both victims had served as local policemen and were gunned by Taliban in Khalozai area of Baghlan-e-Markazi district in Baghlan province Wednesday morning.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Baghlan province with Pul-e-Khumri as its capital, 160 km north of Kabul, are yet to claim responsibility.

Other Security News