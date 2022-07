8am: During the house-to-house search operations, the Taliban have taken away the properties of civilians, especially their vehicles, and named them as war booty, sources reported Saturday. According to the sources, the families living in Balkhab had hidden their cars and motorcycles in the village of Lalander and Sorkhak Balaq when they fled from the clashes, but the Taliban seized the vehicles by attacking these areas. Click here to read more (external link).

