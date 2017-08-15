Taliban seize district in northern Afghan province

Press TV

August 14, 2017

Taliban militants have seized control of a district headquarters in Afghanistan’s northern province of Faryab, officials say.

Security forces were forced to pull out of the Ghormach district to avoid civilian casualties, said Nasratullah Jamshidi, an army corps spokesman for the northern region, on Sunday.

The military official said after the army’s withdrawal, the Taliban forces seized control of the district.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, confirmed the report.

Last week, Taliban militants seized control of the strategic Mirzawalang area in Sayad district in the northern Sari Pul province.

Local authorities say the attack was jointly carried out by the Taliban and Takfiri Daesh terrorists.

Up to 60 civilians, including women and children, have been killed in Mirzawalag over the past few days, mostly Shia and minority Hazaras, in the violence.

Violence is rife in Afghanistan despite the presence of thousands of foreign troops in the country.

Washington and its Western allies invaded Afghanistan in 2001. The so-called war on terror removed the Taliban from leadership, but militancy continues to this day, with the number of Afghan casualties and displaced growing every day.

Taking advantage of the chaos, the Takfiri Daesh terror group has managed to establish a foothold in Afghanistan’s east.

