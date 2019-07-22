Taliban Seeking To Take Over Afghanistan: Ex-Pakistani Envoy

Tolo News: Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US, Husain Haqqani, says the Taliban does not believe in elections and that the group is seeking to take over Afghanistan by force once the foreign forces leave the country as part of a peace deal. Haqqani said the real peace in Afghanistan will come “when Pakistan’s ISI stops interfering in Afghanistan and when Afghan leaders stop approaching various other powers whether it is India, or Iran or Russia or America”. Click here to read more (external link).