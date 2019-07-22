formats

Taliban Seeking To Take Over Afghanistan: Ex-Pakistani Envoy

· 5 Comments
Husain Haqqani

Husain Haqqani

Tolo News: Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US, Husain Haqqani, says the Taliban does not believe in elections and that the group is seeking to take over Afghanistan by force once the foreign forces leave the country as part of a peace deal. Haqqani said the real peace in Afghanistan will come “when Pakistan’s ISI stops interfering in Afghanistan and when Afghan leaders stop approaching various other powers whether it is India, or Iran or Russia or America”. Click here to read more (external link).

5 thoughts on “Taliban Seeking To Take Over Afghanistan: Ex-Pakistani Envoy

  1. *LOOK ;
    WHO IS TALKING !!!!!
    ************************************
    Another *goofy
    ex-official
    of
    a
    corrupt
    and
    enslaved Pakistan
    .
    talking
    nonsense
    in
    an order
    to
    please his
    bullying
    INTERNATIONAL
    ex-masters- you
    (weirdos) can’t fool
    common folks
    of
    the region, anymore.
    ===
    ==
    =
    GET REAl
    WITH IT !
    .
    You, free-loader,
    are
    always given
    trophy jobs
    to
    keep
    cowardly interfering
    on
    internal affairs
    of
    Afghanistan.
    =========
    YOUR
    DEVILISH CRIMINAL AFFAIRS
    ARE
    CLEARLY
    REVEALED- SO;
    STOP B.S.ING !

    Reply

  2. The Taliban
    of
    Afghanistan;
    along with the
    deeply-rooted
    past Islamic parties
    inside
    Afghanistan, will eventually emerge as
    the only contenders to vie
    for
    solid support
    of
    the common people of Afghanistan- they, then, will
    be
    able to help form
    a
    truly-representative government
    of
    an
    independent and proud
    Afghanistan.
    =========
    ***
    **
    =======================
    MARK
    MY WORDS !
    .
    SOONER OR LATER; THAT WILL
    BE
    THE OUTCOME
    OF
    THE
    FOREIGN-IMPOSED
    ENDGAME.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *