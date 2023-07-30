Taliban security commander “accused of sexual assault” released from prison and returns to his duty in Takhar

Aamaj: Nasrullah Huzaifah, the Taliban security commander, raped a young girl in Takhar last week, and the Taliban called him to Kabul after the victim’s family complained. This is not the first time that Taliban officials are accused of sexually assaulting women and girls. After the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, the number of harassment and sexual assault by the Taliban have increased; But its perpetrators have never been handed over to the Taliban courts and tried. Click here to read more (external link).