Taliban says Vienna diaspora meeting not beneficial to Afghanistan

Ariana: In response to a meeting of a number of Afghans in exile in Vienna on Monday, the Islamic Emirate’s [Taliban] spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday that such meetings are not in the interests of Afghanistan and that people who attend such events abroad have lost their “prestige” inside the country. Mujahid said political figures should not seek to destroy the current system. He added that participants of the Vienna meeting do not have public support inside Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).