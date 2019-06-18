Taliban Says US Has Accepted To Withdraw All Its Troops

Tolo News: Amid reports about a possible meeting between the US and the Taliban in Doha next week, a Taliban spokesman has said that “the United States has accepted to withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan”. Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for Taliban’s spokesman in Qatar, said in a tweet on Tuesday responded to a question that how much progress the peace talks have made so far. He also tweeted that besides accepting the withdrawal of its troops, the US has vowed not to do any interference in Afghanistan’s affairs in the future. He also says the promises by the US are “a good progress” in the peace talks. Click here to read more (external link).

