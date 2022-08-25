Taliban says it has not found body of al Qaeda terrorist hit by US drone strike in Kabul

Fox News: The Taliban says it has not been able to find the body of al Qaeda terrorist leader Ayman al Zawahiri after a U.S. air strike hit the home he was staying at in Afghanistan. The U.S. said it killed al Zawahiri with a drone strike in the Afghan capital of Kabul in July. The al Qaeda leader was standing on the balcony of a home owned by an aide to Sirajuddin Haqqani, top deputy of the Taliban’s supreme leader Mullah Haibatallah Akhundzada. He had reportedly been in the house for months at the time of the strike. The Taliban continues to deny knowledge that al Zawahiri was sheltering in the city. Click here to read more (external link).