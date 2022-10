Khaama: Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy prime minister of the Taliban, stated during a meeting with Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, that human rights violations in Afghanistan are mere “Facebook rumors.” The UN special rapporteur on the situation of Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, whose mandate was extended for another 12 months, visited the Taliban Deputy Prime Minister on Tuesday, October 11. Click here to read more (external link).