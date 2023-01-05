Taliban Says Eight Killed In Raids Of IS Hideouts In Afghanistan

AP: Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban killed eight militants of the Islamic State (IS) group and arrested nine others in a series of raids targeting key figures in a spate of attacks in Kabul, a senior Taliban government spokesman said on January 5. Zabihullah Mujahid said the raids in the capital city and western Nimroz Province on January 4 targeted IS militants who organized recent attacks on Kabul’s Longan Hotel, Pakistan’s embassy, and the military airport. Eight IS fighters, including foreign nationals, were killed and seven others arrested in Kabul, while a separate operation in western Nimroz province resulted in two more IS arrests, Mujahid said. Click here to read more (external link).