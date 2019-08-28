Taliban Says Agreement Near On U.S. Withdrawal As Afghan Violence Continues

By RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan

August 28, 2019

The Taliban has said an agreement is close with U.S. officials on a deal that would see American forces withdraw from Afghanistan in exchange for a Taliban promise the country would not become a haven for international militants.

The statement came during a ninth round of talks on August 28 in Qatar’s capital, Doha, to end the 18-year Afghan conflict, as officials in the war-wracked country said that at least 14 pro-government militia members were killed by Taliban militants in the western province of Herat.

“We hope to have good news soon for our Muslim, independence-seeking nation,” said Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha.

U.S. officials engaged in the talks with the Taliban in Doha were not immediately available for comment.

The U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who has been leading the talks, is scheduled to be in Kabul to brief President Ashraf Ghani about the agreement, according to officials close to the negotiations.

In Moscow, officials said they had not been notified by the parties that an accord was near. But Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that “Russia stands ready to act as a witness to the signature or as a guarantor of the implementation of an agreement” between Washington and the Taliban if requested.

Russia has interests and a long history in Afghanistan.

Some 14,000 Soviet soldiers were killed in Moscow-dominated Afghanistan from 1979 to 1989 in a conflict with Islamic guerrillas, who were then backed by the United States.

A senior security official in Kabul said the Taliban and U.S. officials had agreed upon a timeline of about 14 to 24 months for the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

Details would be shared with the Afghan government before they were made public, the official said.

In Herat, the 14 militia members were killed after a large number of Taliban fighters stormed security checkpoints in the Chahardara area of the province’s Rubat-e-Sangi district.

“At least nine others are wounded in the clashes and the Taliban militants were pushed back after Afghan forces reinforced the area,” said Abdul Ahad Walizada, a spokesman for Herat police.

He said there was an unspecified number of Taliban casualties.

Separately, in eastern Nangarhar Province, governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogynai said a university professor was killed and two others wounded on August 27 when a bomb attached to their car exploded in the provincial capital, Jalalabad.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in Herat. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack in Nangarhar, where both the Taliban and the local affiliate of the Islamic State extremist group are active.

With reporting by AFP, AP, Reuters, and Interfax

Copyright (c) 2019. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

Related