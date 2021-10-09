Taliban say they will not cooperate with US to contain IS extremists

The Guardian (UK): Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told the Associated Press there would be no cooperation with Washington on containing the increasingly active Islamic State group in Afghanistan. IS has taken responsibility for a number of recent attacks, including a suicide bombing on Friday that killed 46 Shia Muslims and wounded dozens as they prayed in a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz. “We are able to tackle Daesh independently,” Shaheen said, when asked whether the Taliban would work with the US to contain the IS affiliate. Click here to read more (external link).