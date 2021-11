Aamaj: Deputy spokesperson of Taliban’s government, Ahmadullah Wasiq, tweeted that the United Arab Emirates has imposed limitation on political activities of Ashraf Ghani and other former officials who are now in Dubai and other cities of that country. According to him the limitation includes the political activities of leader of Jamiat-e Islami’s Noor branch, Ata Mohammad Noor, and former national security advisor, Hamdullah Muhib as well. Click here to read more (external link).