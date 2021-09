A Taliban member on @TOLOnews: "conditions for women are: the color of their dress should not be attractive, they should not smell good & not use perfume when lefting home, also they should not wear long boots that have sound as it incite men towards bad actions."

V+subtitles 👇 pic.twitter.com/75XZiIGwGj

— Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) September 29, 2021