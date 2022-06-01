Taliban rule takes toll on Afghanistan’s academics — especially women

Nature.com: The academic week has been split so that male and female students can be taught separately, for three days each. Academics say this segregation, and the shortage of female lecturers, has reduced the quality of education, particularly for women. Some subjects have even been discontinued for female students, according to some scholars and students. Women and people belonging to minority ethnic groups, such as Hazara and Tajik people, say they have been persecuted. Click here to read more (external link).

