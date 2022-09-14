Taliban restricts ferrying of Sikh scriptures out of Afghanistan; SGPC condemns move

The Tribune: The Taliban-led Afghanistan government has denied ferrying of four copies of Sikh scriptures (two Sri Guru Granth Sahib and two Sanchi Sahib) that were to accompany a group of 60 Afghan Sikhs, supposed to land in New Delhi on September 11. The SGPC has strongly condemned the Taliban government for this. Terming it a direct interference in the religious affairs of Sikhs, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami sought intervention of the Prime Minister and Ministry of External Affairs. Click here to read more (external link).