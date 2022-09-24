Taliban Restrictions Threaten Women’s Health, Entire Afghan Care System

Michael Hughes: The Taliban’s draconian gender-based restrictions are harmful to Afghan women and threaten to undermine the country’s entire health system, two new reports by medical experts revealed this week.

The reports come as several governments and NGOs across the world ratchet up pressure on the Taliban to roll back restrictions imposed on women and girls since they seized Afghanistan last August. The Taliban have imposed at least 16 edicts in the past year that have restricted the rights of women and girls, according to a State Department tally.

