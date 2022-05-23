Taliban Replaces Modern Education Curriculum Credits by Religious Subjects at Universities

8am: The Taliban have forcibly added a new subject “Tajweed” to the Herat University curriculum. The Taliban have announced at Herat University that all students, no matter in what field they are should study and learn Tajweed Subject. Many Herat University students say the Taliban are changing the university’s atmosphere into a mosque. The majority of Herat University professors have left the country or resigned since the Taliban returned to power. There is no professor to attend classes during class hours; therefore, the Taliban have added religious subjects to fill these empty hours. Unfortunately, the Taliban have hired their members as teachers. Click here to read more (external link).