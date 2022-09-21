Taliban Replaces Acting Education Minister in Reshuffle

Tolo News: The [Taliban] Islamic Emirate’s [Taliban] supreme leader [Haibatullah Akhundzada] issued an order on Tuesday announcing a reshuffle of several national and provincial positions, including replacing the acting education minister. Tuesday’s order also announced that acting Deputy Interior Minister Mullah Mohammad Mohsin would be appointed to run the northern province of Panjshir, replacing a provincial governor who would be reassigned as governor of eastern Logar province. Click here to read more (external link).