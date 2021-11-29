Taliban removing Turks from their lands and giving it to Pashtuns

BBC: A group of locals in the northern Afghan province of Jawzjan have reportedly been forced to “migrate”. A number of Uzbek / Uzbek and Turkmen residents in Jowzjan’s Qushtepe district say “houses and thousands of acres of land have been confiscated by nomads” and that Taliban officials have “imprisoned protesters”. Click here to read more (external link).

تظاهرات مردم ولسوالی قوش‌تِپه جوزجان علیه #کوچ_‌اجباری اوزبیک‌ها و ترکمن‌های‌محل از سوی طالبان و‌غصب خانه و هزاران جریب زمین‌‌شان از سوی کوچی‌ها. آنها مدعی‌اند که کوچی‌ها موتر و تراکتور‌های مردم محل را نیز گرفته‌اندو آنهایی‌که مخالفت کرده‌اند از سوی طالبان زندانی و شکنجه شده‌اند pic.twitter.com/9MsySkLqIN — Moheb Mudessir (@MohebMudessir) November 28, 2021