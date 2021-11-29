formats

Taliban removing Turks from their lands and giving it to Pashtuns

BBC: A group of locals in the northern Afghan province of Jawzjan have reportedly been forced to “migrate”. A number of Uzbek / Uzbek and Turkmen residents in Jowzjan’s Qushtepe district say “houses and thousands of acres of land have been confiscated by nomads” and that Taliban officials have “imprisoned protesters”. Click here to read more (external link).

