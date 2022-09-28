Taliban Removes Persian Language from Herat University’s Signboard and Sanaie Weekly in Ghazni

8am: In continuation of the Taliban’s recent anti-Persian initiatives, the group has removed the word “Danishgah = University” from the Signboard of Herat University in Herat province. On Wednesday, September 28, local sources talking to Hasht-e Subh said that the Taliban group has installed a new signboard with the Pashtu version of “Herat Pohantoon = Herat University” and has removed the Persian title. Meanwhile, local sources in Ghazni have reported a similar case with Sanaie Weekly which used to be published with mixed content of Persian and Pashtu, now the recent version of this publication is pure Pashto with no Persian content while the majority of the audience is Persian speakers. Click here to read more (external link).