8am: A well-known local source in Faryab province told Hasht-e Subh on the condition of anonymity that the Taliban were removing non-Pashtuns who head government institutions and replacing them with Pashtun affiliates. Referring to the arrest of Mawlawi Aref, an Uzbek commander in charge of the Aqina railway port, the source said that the Taliban had appointed one of its commanders from Kandahar to replace him. Click here to read more (external link).