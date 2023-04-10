Taliban Release 2 Afghan Activists Amid Growing Concern Over ‘Arbitrary Arrests’

VOA Afghan Service

April 10, 2023

WASHINGTON — The Taliban have released two Afghan activists at a time when the United Nations and human rights watchdogs have raised alarms over the increase in arbitrary detentions in Afghanistan in recent months.

Nargis Sadat, a women’s rights defender, and Zakaria Osuli, a university lecturer and author, were released on Monday after being detained separately for more than two months by the Taliban.

The Taliban have not commented on why the two were detained or released.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, or UNAMA, in a tweet on Monday welcomed their release but voiced concern over the Taliban’s use of arbitrary detentions against Afghan activists.

“We continue to engage with de facto authorities on cases but are dismayed by lack of information provided, despite ongoing requests. We call for the immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained. No Afghan should be detained for exercising their freedom of expression,” wrote UNAMA.

Last month, Amnesty International reported that the Taliban have been targeting critics for “unlawful detention.” The rights group said in most cases detainees have “no legal remedy or access to their families.”

“Amnesty International is calling on the United Nations Human Rights Council to establish an independent investigative mechanism in Afghanistan at the earliest opportunity, with a focus on evidence preservation to pursue international justice,” stated Amnesty International’s press release.

On March 27, the Taliban arrested Matiullah Wesa, an advocate of girls’ education and the founder of PenPath, a community network campaigning for education in Afghanistan.

The Taliban said Wesa was arrested in Kabul for what they called “suspicious” activities.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told VOA that Wesa “had secret and open meetings without informing the [Taliban] government. He also had connections abroad and was getting instructions from abroad. Therefore, he must have been brought for questioning and interrogation.”

Wesa’s brother, Attaullah Wesa, who went into hiding after his brother was arrested, rejects the Taliban’s claims.

“Our activities — pictures and videos of the activities of PenPath and our team are public. Our meeting with the international community, our people and authorities are not secret,” Attaullah Wesa told VOA.

Human Rights Watch has called on the Taliban to release Matiullah Wesa and other activists in detention.

Sahar Fetrat of Human Rights Watch told VOA that “Human Rights Watch demands the immediate and unconditional release of Matiullah Wesa and all those arrested.”

Human Rights Watch reported that in recent months the Taliban have increased their crackdown on dissent.

“In recent months they have increasingly targeted their critics for arrest, including civil society activists, human rights defenders, and women protesters,” Human Rights Watch stated in a press release on March 29.