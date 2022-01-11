Taliban Rejects Tajik Leader’s Claim of Insurgents’ Presence

Tolo News: Tajik President Emomali Rahmon during a meeting of the security council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) held via videoconference on Monday said Tajikistan will establish a security belt along its border with Afghanistan to deter insurgents’ threats emanating from Afghan soil. He said that according to Tajikistan’s special services estimates, over 40 camps and centers for training terrorists with over 6,000 militants were located in northeastern Afghanistan, which poses security threats to CSTO countries. Click here to read more (external link).