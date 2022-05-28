Taliban rejects rumors of assassination attempt on defense minister as ‘baseless

Ariana: The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has denied reports that an assassination attempt was made on the life of acting minister of defense, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaquob Mujahid, during his visit to Nangarhar. Reports emerged Saturday that an attempt had been made on Mujahid’s life. The reports emerged after a video went viral on social media. In the video, the deputy minister is seen addressing a gathering of people when a scuffle breaks out. The acting’s minister’s bodyguards quickly surround him and lead him to safety. Click here to read more (external link).

