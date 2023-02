Ariana: The Express Tribune newspaper in Pakistan reported on Friday that IEA [Taliban] proposed a plan to control TTP and it envisaged disarming TTP fighters and moving them away from the Afghanistan-Pakistan border areas. The report stated that IEA asked Pakistan to fund the proposal and bear the costs of rehabilitating the TTP. IEA’s spokesman, however, rejected the report, saying it had not made any such request. Click here to read more (external link).