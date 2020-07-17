Taliban reject changes in prisoners’ list: sources

Ariana: Following the Afghan government’s demand for providing a revised list of Taliban prisoners, the group rejected the offer and insisted on the release of all those inmates mentioned in the list already shared with the government. Sources close to the Taliban said the group has asked the Afghan government to clarify why the group’s remaining 600 prisoners have not been released, or for an impartial delegation to look into the demands of the Taliban and the government in connection with their release. Click here to read more (external link).

