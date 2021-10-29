Taliban Recognizes Helmand River Treaty: Iranian Official

Tolo News: The Taliban in unofficial meetings with Iranian officials said they recognize the Helmand River Treaty signed between Afghanistan and Iran in 1973, an official from Iran’s foreign ministry has said. According to the treaty, Afghanistan is committed to sharing the water from the Helmand River with Iran and will supply 26 cubic meters of water per second, or 850 million cubic meters per annum. Former president Ashraf Ghani had repeatedly said Afghanistan would not give water free of charge to any country, especially to Iran. Click here to read more (external link).