8am: In a newsletter, the Central Bank of Afghanistan under Taliban control said Wednesday it had received another cash package of 40 million dollars from the international community which was deposited in a commercial bank. Over the past ten days, this is the fourth package of 40 million dollars that reaches Kabul. Other packages worth 40 million dollars also arrived in Kabul on the 11th, 12th and 19th of this month. Click here to read more (external link).

