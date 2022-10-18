Taliban Receives Fifth Aid Package Worth $40 Million in Cash

8am: In a newsletter, the Central Bank of Afghanistan under Taliban control in a series of Tweets said on Tuesday, October 18 that the group received the fifth aid package of 40 million dollars from the international community in Kabul. The international community has been injecting aid packages while there is no reliable monitoring mechanism on the ways these funds are being spent. Meanwhile, there are no accurate figures for the cash aid that has been given to Afghanistan after the Taliban swept into power in late August. Click here to read more (external link).