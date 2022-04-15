Taliban Rebels Publicly Humiliate a Shiite Traveler for Not Fasting in Ghor

8am: The Taliban has reportedly tortured a Hazara Shiite traveler in the city of Firuzkuh, the capital of Ghor province, for not fasting during Ramadan. According to locals and eyewitnesses, the Taliban rebels arrested the man, while having lunch at a restaurant. He was humiliated in the public in the center of Feruzkuh Bazar. In Shiite Islam, a person can break his/her fast while traveling a certain distance during Ramadan. Taliban fighters apparently do not understand the differences in Islamic jurisprudences, or maybe they are intentionally persecuting minorities. Click here to read more (external link).