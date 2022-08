8am: Sources report the killing of two drug addicts by the Taliban in Joy Shir area of ​​Kabul city. On Wednesday, sources said that Taliban fighters first beat up two addicts and then one of the Taliban fighters hit one of the addicts with a knife and when the addict ran away, the Taliban fighter followed him and stabbed him with a knife for the second and third time. Then, the other addict was shot and injured by another Taliban rebel, sources said. Click here to read more (external link).