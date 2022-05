8am: As the killings of innocent civilians continue in Baghlan, Takhar, and Panjshir provinces, the Taliban rebels shot dead 3 more civilians in Andarab Baghlan province last night after severely torturing them. According to sources, the victims’ names are Hassan, Abdul Ghani, and Mujahid. Sources have confirmed that the victims had no affiliation with the National Resistance Front. Click here to read more (external link).

