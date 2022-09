8am: In a house-to-house search operation in Dara Abdullah Khel, Panjshir on Friday, the Taliban rebels seriously tortured Mawlawi Abdul Sami Muslih, the imam of Mian Deh village along with one of the youths of this area, sources said. This incident occurred when the detention of boys under age and elders was criticized by Mawlawi Muslih and some villagers. Click here to read more (external link).

