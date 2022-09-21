Taliban Rebels Arrest and Torture Residents in Behsud District, Maidan Wardak

8am: Local sources in Maidan Wardak report that the Taliban rebels, during house to house to search operations in Kajab village in Markaz Behsood district have detained and tortured a number of residents. On Wednesday, September 21, the sources told Hasht-e Subh that the Taliban started raiding the houses in this area two nights ago and harassed the residents of the area on the charge of being affiliated to the Popular Resistance Front, led by Abdul Ghani Alipoor. Click here to read more (external link).