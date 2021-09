Tonight Taliban raided the home of Dr Fahima Rahmati, a civil society activist in #Kandahar province, and harassed her and her family. Fahima claimed that a Taliban member beat her and took her phone. pic.twitter.com/kz9Tk72MTw

