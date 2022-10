8am: Taliban fighters pulled the bodies of two NRF fighters from their graves in Panjshir province. The incident took place on Sunday (October 9th) in Dara district, Panjshir province. The corpses of these two NRF forces were buried in Koukzar mountains in Dara district. Reports indicate that the Taliban have pulled the bodies of these two National Resistance Front (NRF) forces out of the grave because they thought they were buried with their weapons. Click here to read more (external link).