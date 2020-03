Ariana: Sources to the Taliban said that the tensions between the Afghan government and the Taliban on ‘how to release the prisoners’ has challenged the process. Based on Ashraf Ghani’s decree, the process of releasing 1,500 prisoners of the Taliban is to start Saturday, March 14th. However, some sources close to the Taliban underlined that the gov’t-Taliban tensions have caused the process not to meet its due date. Click here to read more (external link).

Related