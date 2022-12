8am: A week ago, an aid consignment provided by the World Food Program (WFP) arrived in Malistan’s Pashi neighborhood, sources in the Malistan district confirmed on Sunday (December 11th). However, due to the interference of the Taliban, it has not been distributed to families in need. Taliban members have been repeatedly accused of interfering and confiscating humanitarian aid delivered to the people in need throughout Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).