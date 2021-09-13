Taliban preparing another offensive in Panjshir

Taliban preparing for another major offensive in Panjshir, last pocket of resistance in #Afghanistan.
Three-day ceasefire which ended yesterday was agreed to allow civilians to leave the valley.
Taliban will try to inflict fatal blow to resistance, which has been hit hard
— Frud Bezhan فرود بيژن (@FrudBezhan) September 13, 2021
Resistance has suffered heavy casualties and lost key commanders/figures — as have the Taliban.
Taliban control main road and the major town in Panjshir, but resistance have taken shelter in mountains/gorges
Expecting heavy fighting to break out.
— Frud Bezhan فرود بيژن (@FrudBezhan) September 13, 2021