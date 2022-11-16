Taliban Poses Possible National Security Threat to the US, Says FBI

8am: Top US national security agencies have testified that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has contributed to violence and poor humanitarian conditions, posing a possible national security threat to the United States. Nearly 15 months after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the final US withdrawal from the country, the leaders of the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) presented their assessments to the House Homeland Security Committee, indicating that the Taliban poses a threat to the West, Fox News reported on Tuesday (November 15th). Click here to read more (external link).