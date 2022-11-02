Taliban Polygamy, Senior Leaders Entertain Multiple Marriages Under the Pretext of Self-Interpreted Religious Concepts

8am: After taking over Afghanistan in August last year, the Taliban became the country’s sole ruling force in terms of political and social power. As a result, they began to do things that had previously only occurred in their imaginations. The commanders of this group have chosen beautiful young women and girls for marriage under the guise of carrying on the Prophet of Islam’s tradition. Those commanders who previously had one or two wives have now chosen a third or fourth wife. Elaha Delawarzai, a young woman, made her first public admission in August of this year that a senior Taliban official had raped her and forced her into marriage. Click here to read more (external link).