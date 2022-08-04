Taliban Police Chief in Nuristan Province Purchases Property by Selling Weapons

8am: Reliable local sources in Nuristan province have reported that Mufti Yusuf, Taliban’s Police Chief, in this province has collected and stocked the military weapons of the former government in his personal warehouse in Waygal district of the province. According to sources, Mufti Yusuf has secretly sold the collected weapons and has bought a luxurious house for 15 million AFN in Jalalabad city, the center of Nangarhar province. Sources have added that this Taliban security member has changed the location of the weapons warehouse in Waygal district to bypass the Taliban intelligence checkpoints safely. This is not the first case that Taliban members purchase luxurious properties by selling public properties and former government weapons and equipment leftovers. Click here to read more (external link).