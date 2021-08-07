Taliban parade US Humvees, arms after capturing provincial capital

Press TV

August 7, 2021

Numerous videos have emerged showing American-made military vehicles and equipment used by the Taliban in the newly-captured southwestern Afghan province of Nimroz as the militant group ramps up offensives to seize further territory across the conflict-ridden country.

Video footage shared on Twitter and other social media networks on Friday displayed the Taliban militants making victory laps in US-made Humvees after seizing the city of Zaranj in Nimroz Province, the first regional capital to fall to the group in months-long clashes with the Afghan government forces.

Multiple videos circulating online also showed the aftermath of the assault on the southwestern Afghan province, including Humvees flying the Taliban’s flag and the militants in possession of US weaponry.

In a post on Twitter, a user employed upper-case letters to blast Taliban riding in US-manufactured Humvees in Zaranj, saying, “THE TALIBAN WOULD LIKE TO THANK THE AMERICAN TAXPAYER FOR THEIR RECENT LARGE DONATION OF HUMVEE VEHICLES.”

Other footage showed a deserted airfield in Zaranj, where American forces once had a presence, apparently abandoned by the Afghan government troops during the Taliban invasion.

The Afghan videos shared on twitter were reminiscent of past memories relating to the members of the Daesh terrorist group that used American-made military equipment and weaponry in Iraq to perpetrate their barbaric crimes against Iraqi civilians.

Various reports indicated that the US-led coalition forces assisted the terrorist outfit in their brutal campaign and provided Daesh with safe havens and airdropped weapons to the terrorists.

Violence has been surging across Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces from the country. The 2001 invasion of Afghanistan ousted the Taliban from power, but it worsened the security situation in the country.

Several provincial capitals have been encircled by the Taliban, and heavy fighting has been going on for days in the capitals of Helmand and Kandahar provinces in the south, and in the city of Herat in the west.

The Taliban militants are believed to be in control of about half of Afghanistan’s roughly 400 districts.

The United Nations (UN) warned this week about the safety of tens of thousands of people trapped in the strategic city of Lashkar Gah — the capital of southern Helmand Province — as the Taliban intensified clashes with Afghan military forces to take control, there.

The government has pledged to defend strategic centers after losing many rural districts to the Taliban in recent months.