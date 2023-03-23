Taliban Oppose Nowruz Celebrations

8am: The motives and ethnic tendencies of the Taliban’s performance are clear as day. This is because they do not oppose picnics that are in accordance with Sharia law. However, when it comes to Nawroz, they are completely opposed to it and deem it forbidden. The Taliban believe that anything they are familiar with can be justified by Sharia, while anything new to them is rejected and deemed unacceptable, even if it carries a functional and civilized message. Pakistani journalist Ahmad Rashid stated that Mullah Omar and his colleagues “transferred the cultural characteristics of their environment, their experiences or inexperience to the whole country, trying to justify their policies through the Qur’an” (Ahmad Rashid, 2000). This approach to the cultural characteristics of the country has not changed and remains the same. In summary, it is clear that the Taliban’s and others’ opposition to Nawroz is more a result of ethnic and identity supremacy than it is rooted in religious teachings. The Taliban think that Nawroz is one of the customs and traditions celebrated in the cities or villages of non-Pashtun tribes, and thus the Pashtuns in the villages are unfamiliar with it. They consider themselves the standard of everything, and because they are unfamiliar with the Nawroz ritual, they have deemed it illegal. Click here to read more (external link).

