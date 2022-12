8am: Reliable sources confirmed to Hasht-e Subh that the Taliban opened these graves on Thursday (December 15th) in the Tawakh and Dashtak villages of Anaba district. It is reported that Taliban members did not find any arms in their attempts. Residents consider the Taliban’s move as dishonoring the dead. It is also not permissible, in Islam, to show any kind of disrespect toward graves. Click here to read more (external link).

Related