#AFG “At least 2 civilians were murdered by Taliban soldiers and at least 8 civilians were wounded by Taliban soldiers. Taliban soldiers opened fire on a wedding party because villagers were playing music in Sarkhroad district in Ningarhar.” Residents in SarkhRoad tells me. pic.twitter.com/YqbPf8PtBn

— BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) October 30, 2021